Man arrested after a traffic stop

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Flat Rock man.

Keith Horton, 47, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Officials told WAAY 31, the traffic stop occurred at the intersection of County Rd. 19 and County Rd. 155 in Higdon on Saturday, Mar. 3. Horton appeared to be nervous and did not have a valid driver's license.

According to authorities, they conducted a search and found pills, a syringe with meth, and a 45 caliber gun.

Horton was being held at Dekalb County Jail.