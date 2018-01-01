Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man arrested after a traffic stop

Dekalb County Jail

Keith Horton, 47, was charged with Unlawful Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 3:14 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2018 3:33 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Flat Rock man. 

Scroll for more content...

Keith Horton, 47, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. 

Officials told WAAY 31, the traffic stop occurred at the intersection of County Rd. 19 and County Rd. 155 in Higdon on Saturday, Mar. 3. Horton appeared to be nervous and did not have a valid driver's license. 

According to authorities, they conducted a search and found pills, a syringe with meth, and a 45 caliber gun. 

Horton was being held at Dekalb County Jail. 

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events