Field & Stream will no longer sell assault style weapons

Field & Stream announced after their parent company Dick's Sporting Goods that they will no longer sell assault style weapons.

WAAY 31 learned Wednesday that this decision only affects one store in North Alabama.

The Field & Stream store in Florence is one of thirty-five nation wide.

Employees told WAAY 31, they have pulled assault style weapons, and high capacity magazines from their shelves.

"I don't think guns like that are needed," said Peggy Wallace a Florence resident. "I think it's great. They should have done that a long time ago. They shouldn't have made them in the first place."

The store also told WAAY 31, they will no longer sell to anyone under the age of 21.

In a twitter post Dick's Sporting Good's said, "we deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are out future. We must keep them safe."

Jeff Hopper President of Shoals Second Amendment Group said, "I personally stopped doing business with them after Sandy Hook when they done it. And I haven't started back, and I will encourage people not to do business with them now."

Hopper told WAAY 31, he wants Dick's Sporting Goods to hear his message.

"This is not the way to gain publicity and get more of the left leaning crowd in the store. Just sell you product, mind your business, and do what you do. Don't try and make this political," Hopper said.