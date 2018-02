Mae Jemison High School was locked down Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was called in to the school.

The threat was called in around 9:30 a.m., according to a Huntsville City Schools spokesman. The spokesman said officials don't believe the threat is credible.

The building was evacuated and police were called in to sweep the building.

Students were seen going back into the school around 10:30 a.m.