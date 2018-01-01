wx_icon Huntsville 45°

Jury recommends death penalty in Colbert County capital murder trial

A Colbert County judge will now decide the fate of Benjamin Young after a jury recommends the death penalty in the capital murder case.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 6:12 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 6:13 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

On Thursday afternoon, a Colbert County jury recommended the death penalty in the capital murder case of Benjamin Young.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, jurors decided to recommend the death penalty instead of life without parole.

The judge will now decide to accept the jury's recommendation or to sentence Young to life without parole.

On Wednesday, Young was found guilty of capital murder, first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Young is one of five people that have been arrested for the killing of Kijana Freeman, 19, in an apartment complex parking lot in Tuscumbia in 2016.

Police said the men lured Freeman and a 17-year-old to the parking lot and then shot them in their vehicle, because they believed Freeman had stolen an Xbox from one of them.

