Decatur recruiting workers for industrial growth

With the booming industrial growth in Decatur, the city is looking to recruit two hundred skilled workers to the area.

Scroll for more content...



Within the last year - Decatur has had a half billion dollar industrial expansion -- but the city says 200 workers are need to help keep up with new projects.

Mayor Tab Bowling said this wil help residental growth, economic growth as well as hoping contractors grow their business.

Right now -- city officials say these local industries work with contractors to help keep up with the growth.

But they say because there is so much growth contractors often have to hire workers from other state.

To combat this issue -- Mayor Bowling said he is working to attract tradesmen to the Tennessee Valley.

Bowling is taking to social media to reach out to other areas that are heavy in chemical industrial plants, like Louisiana and Texas, and trying to recruit trained workers to North Alabama.

The Decatur Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Association and even contractors themselves are helping the city in the process.

The mayor told WAAY 31 as projects start to pile up -- that's when they'll start bringing those workers in.

Mayor Bowling says once someone intereted in a job person clicks the link on Faceook -- it will bring them to the mayors office website for more information on how to apply with local companies that are hiring.