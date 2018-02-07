Signing day for high schools across the Tennessee Valley

A big day for some students across the Tennessee Valley as lucky athletes signed to their colleges of choice today.

WAAY 31 was at several high school signing days across the valley, including James Clemens and Huntsville High School.

At James Clemens, Devon Atkinson signed with Tennessee Valley Prep for football. Tyrell Winn who plays football at James Clemens signed with Independence Community College.

Jacob Evans signed with Bevill University for baseball and Rachel Bradberry signed with Austin Peay for soccer.

On the Huntsville High side of things, three students signed with two different schools for soccer.

Kathryn Thomas will be heading to Middle Tennessee in the fall. Kirby Hopkins and Michael Meehan will be going to Birmingham Southern for soccer.

All of the athletes were all smiles as they thank their team members, coaches and families for supporting them throughout their journey.