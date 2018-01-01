Boaz man facing child porn, sex abuse charges

A Boaz man sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and had dozens of images of child pornography on his phone, Etowah County authorities said Friday.

Scroll for more content...

Cody Night Helton, 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with 10 counts of child porn possession and one count of child sexual abuse.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said the abuse began in October 2017 and was reported by a family member.

During the investigation, authorities said they found more than 250 photos of child pornography on Helton's phone.

Helton is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.