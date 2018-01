A woman is in the hospital after falling into a cave in Stevenson.

According to Jackson County officials, it happened Sunday off County Road 54. Officials say a group of people were exploring a cave when a 19-year-old woman fell about 40 feet.

The Jackson County Rescue Squad and the Fackler Fire Department responded, but the woman had climbed out by the time they arrived.

Officials say she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.