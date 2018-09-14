Clear
$41 million proposed for roads in Huntsville Fiscal Budget

An additional $10 million is allocated toward roads in the proposed budget.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The Mayor of Huntsville is asking for the City Council to allocate an additional $10 million towards roads in the 2019 fiscal year budget. The more than $250 million budget has been presented to the City Council.

The Mayor is asking for $41 million to be allocated towards local roads in the upcoming budget. One woman we talked today told us she hopes the council approves his request because the money is needed.

"I could go on and on and on about roads that need paving," said Amanda Burns who lives in Huntsville.

She told us she's excited to hear the Mayor's asking for an extra $10 million in road money for the 2019 fiscal year.

She said she feels like roads are beating up her car.

"I'm having to dodge potholes just trying to get here. They can destroy not only the tires but also the alignment on the cars," Burns added.

In the 2018 fiscal year budget, the City allocated $56 million to roads. However, it had to fork over $25 million of that to the state. That meant the City had $31 million towards local road projects.

The $41 million that would be allocated this coming fiscal year would be spent on local roads. This time the City doesn't have to share any of it with the state. The Mayor's office told us of that $41 million, $30 million is allocated towards road construction which means widening or extending of existing city streets. The other $11 million would be allocated towards road repaving.

"At this rate, we are going with the growth in Huntsville we do need our roads repaved we really do," she said.

The council has a work session to discuss the fiscal year budget on September 19th. The City told us it doesn't have a final list of what roads could see construction in the coming year.

