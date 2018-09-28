Clear

$4.1 Billion of Economic Growth Coming to Huntsville & North Alabama

More than a dozen major projects will bring more than 6,000 jobs to North Alabama in the next few years

More than a dozen major economic development projects will bring more than 6,000 new jobs to Huntsville and North Alabama.  More than $4.1 billion has been committed to the developments in the past year alone!

Blue Origin Rocket Engine Manufacturer
$200 m
400 jobs

Aerojet Rocketdyne Rocket Engine Manufacturer
$27 m
700 jobs

BOCAR Auto Parts Manufacturer
$115m
300 jobs

LG Electronics Solar Module Assembly Plant
$28m
160 jobs

EOS Remote Weapon Systems Manufacturing
$2.8m
100 jobs

Facebook Data Center
$750 m
100 jobs

Google Data Center
$600 m
100 jobs

Carpenter Technology
$52m
60 jobs

Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing
$1.6 B
4,000 jobs

GE Aviation Ceramic Components Manufacturer
$200m
200 jobs

BAE Systems
$45.5m
200 jobs

MidCity Huntsville
$500m
4th largest commercial real estate development in U.S.

