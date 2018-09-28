$4.1 Billion of Economic Growth Coming to Huntsville & North Alabama

More than a dozen major economic development projects will bring more than 6,000 new jobs to Huntsville and North Alabama. More than $4.1 billion has been committed to the developments in the past year alone!

Blue Origin Rocket Engine Manufacturer

$200 m

400 jobs

Aerojet Rocketdyne Rocket Engine Manufacturer

$27 m

700 jobs

BOCAR Auto Parts Manufacturer

$115m

300 jobs

LG Electronics Solar Module Assembly Plant

$28m

160 jobs

EOS Remote Weapon Systems Manufacturing

$2.8m

100 jobs

Facebook Data Center

$750 m

100 jobs

Google Data Center

$600 m

100 jobs

Carpenter Technology

$52m

60 jobs

Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing

$1.6 B

4,000 jobs

GE Aviation Ceramic Components Manufacturer

$200m

200 jobs

BAE Systems

$45.5m

200 jobs

MidCity Huntsville

$500m

4th largest commercial real estate development in U.S.

