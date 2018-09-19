Clear
40,000 sq foot SPEC building up for grabs in Rogersville

SEDA cut the ribbon on their new SPEC building in Rogersville.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 2:58 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The Shoals is hoping to cash in on some new business by attracting them with a new 40,000 square foot building.

Wednesday, the Shoals Economic Development Authority (SEDA) cut the ribbon on their SPEC building in Rogersville Industrial Park. It cost over a $1 million to build and it's now up for grabs.

Forrest Wright, the president of SEDA, said they have already had some interest from companies in the building. They won't say which companies at this point, but this could mean hundreds of jobs for the Shoals.

The building is 80% complete, because a company might want to come in and make adjustment.

"We can sell it or lease it as is, or we can actually make improvements. That all depends on price. It will be priced below market," said Wright.

Rogersville Mayor Richard Herston believes spin off companies from the Mazda-Toyota plant will scoop the building up.

"We've got the best chance in benefiting from what's going on in Madison right now. I think it's the utmost importance that we be ready and we can't drag about it. We've got to be ready as fast as we can," said Herston.

Beverly Scott, the owner of Honeysuckle Cafe in downtown Rogersville, said with the prospect of a new company bringing hundreds of jobs to the area this could only mean more business for her cafe and others.

"It gets me more business when people move in. They wanna go out to eat," said Scott. "It's a good thing for all of us. It's a good thing for our grocery stores, our gas stations, it's a good thing for everybody."

The Shoals Economic Development Authority is also building a 100,000 sq foot building similar to the one in Rogersville over in Muscle Shoals. The Muscle Shoals SPEC building is expected to be done by the end of 2018.

