4 taken to hospital in Huntsville hit-and-run

Huntsville police said a wreck that injured three children and an adult Friday afternoon was a hit-and-run.
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said the wreck happened around 4:25 p.m. at the corner of Squaw Valley and Grunden drives. Images from the scene showed a car that had crashed into a garage.
According to Webster, one of the children involved in the wreck was in critical condition.
The vehicle that hit the car was found nearby, and police on the scene said they were talking with the person who they believed was the driver.
Police have not released any more details.
