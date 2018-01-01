4 shot when bullets rip through Madison hotel room

Madison police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting inside a hotel room at Country Inn & Suites.

Scroll for more content...

The hotel is on Westchester Road.

According to police, four people were shot inside a guest's room. One of the shooting victims suffered injuries that could be potentially life-threatening.

All of the people who suffered gunshot wounds were rushed to the ER at Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators are actively working the case. If you have any information, call (256) 722-7190 and ask to speak with a detective.

Count on WAAY 31 as we dig for more details about what happened.