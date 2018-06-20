Around 9:30, four people were shot (2 men, 2 women) on Lee Drive in the 900 block.
Scroll for more content...
One of the men refused treatment at the scene, but the other three were transported.
One was taken in serious condition, the other two had minor injuries.
The one with serious injuries was in their 50s, the other two were in their mid to late 20s.
Related Content
- 4 people shot in Northwest Huntsville
- Bodies found in northwest Huntsville
- Man hospitalized in northwest Huntsville shooting
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- One person shot in north Huntsville
- 3 people injured in north Huntsville shooting
- Police: Victim shot in north Huntsville suffering life-threatening injuries
- Police: Man shot while sitting in Huntsville parking lot
- Woman shot in the head during early morning Huntsville shooting
- 17 people displaced, 1 injured in Huntsville apartment fire