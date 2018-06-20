Clear
4 people shot in Northwest Huntsville

One was taken in serious condition, the other two had minor injuries.

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 12:43 AM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 12:48 AM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux

Around 9:30, four people were shot (2 men, 2 women) on Lee Drive in the 900 block.

One of the men refused treatment at the scene, but the other three were transported.

The one with serious injuries was in their 50s, the other two were in their mid to late 20s.

