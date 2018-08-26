Clear

4 dead, gunman kills himself in Jacksonville shooting

A deadly shooting at a Madden Video Game Tournament in Jacksonville has left 4 people dead with the shooter then killing himself.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 4:31 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 4:40 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A source close to the investigation says a mass shooting during a video game tournament at a Jacksonville, Florida, riverfront mall has left four people dead.

The source says the person who opened fire died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to release information on the shooting. It wasn't immediately clear if the source was including the suspect in the death toll.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference Sunday afternoon that the suspect, a white male whose identity authorities are still seeking to confirm, had died. He did not elaborate, but said the shooting site had since been secured.

Several other people were taken to hospitals.

Sounds of the shooting were captured as the gaming tournament was being livestreamed.

