4 Detained after high speed chase



Four people are detained and could face multiple charges after a high speed chase. Shortly before midnight, undercover narcotics

agents with the Madison County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a car on Jonquil Drive.

According to police, the suspects refused to stop, and a chase began. The pursuit continued through Blue Springs, to Highway 53

to Bob Wade Lane. The suspects then proceeded to Meridianville before heading back to U.S. 431 in Huntsville.

After roughly 20 minutes, officials said speeds reached up to 125 miles per hour. Eventually, the chase came to a halt after officials used

spike strips on Winchester and Hollow Road. The chase ended on Swaim Circle.