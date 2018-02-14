University confirms 3rd swastika found on UAH campus

WAAY 31 learned someone sprayed a third swastika on the University of Alabama Huntsville's campus.

Scroll for more content...

The school's spokesperson told us the University's police department believes the same person is responsible for all 3 swastikas, and remain adamant they’re not a threat.

WAAY 31 obtained a crime log Tuesday morning.

The report states that on Friday, February 9th there was a 3 inch by 3 inch swastika spray painted on a light pole in a green space near the Charger Union.

WAAY 31 pressed the university for answers on why it took a week to learn of the swastikas.

The school's spokesperson told us because the symbol was found in public area. It is not being viewed as a threat by police.

However, a Jewish community leader told me the swastika is a direct threat at his community.

"I think personally it's definitely a hate crime. It's definitely something that is directed at the Jewish people. It's directed at a certain history of the Jewish people," Moshe Cohen a Chabad of Huntsville Rabbi.

The University's president released a statement Monday about the first two reports.

"The perpetrator of these acts is very much aware that their symbols of hate and ignorance are not shared by those in this space of progressive learning and growth," said Robert A. Altenkirch.

Cohen said something good come come of this. and he hopes it opens a door for the community to educate a younger generation on what the swastika means.

"It has to be an awakening and a message of education to the community at large. This is what the community has been through, the swastika means towards the jewish people."

The spokesperson told us University police are investigating the incidents. However, no outside agencies are involved.