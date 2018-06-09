Clear

36th Alabama State Games opening ceremony hits Huntsville

Thousands of athletes were honored on Friday night at the Von Braun Center during the Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 11:49 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 11:50 PM
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

The Alabama State Games officially kicked off the state's largest multi-sport tournament on Friday by honoring all the event's athletes with the opening ceremonies at the Von Braun Center.

A handful of the games started on Friday across Madison County and continue through the weekend. For more information on the 36th Alabama State Games visit https://www.asffoundation.org/alabama-state-games.

