Limestone Co. authorities asking for information concerning theft at a mini-storage

Authorities are asking for information after another theft occurred at the intersection of Mooresville Rd. and Highway 72 mini-storage in Athens.

Scroll for more content...

According to Limestone County authorities the theft occurred on Saturday Mar. 10.

A white Chevrolet 2500HD extended cab truck, driven by a white male entered the fenced storage lot. The driver unsuccessfully attempted to take one trailer, then drove to the back and took an enclosed trailer full of lawn equipment, said authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.