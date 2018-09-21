$3.2 million awarded to Troy University for new research facility

A $3.2 million grant has been awarded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology to build a new research facility at Troy University.

The facility will be used to research recycled plastic materials. The 3-year grant will fund research of the properties of polymers in plastics during recycling and manufacturing.

According to Senator Richard Shelby's office, the facility will give students the opportunity to learn more about issues and solutions related to plastics recycling, guided by an industry road mapping exercise and technical advisory board.

“I am confident that this funding will promote economic development throughout Troy and the surrounding area by training the workforce of the future,” Shelby said.