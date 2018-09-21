Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

$3.2 million awarded to Troy University for new research facility

The new facility will be used to research plastics recycling and manufacturing.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 4:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A $3.2 million grant has been awarded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology to build a new research facility at Troy University.

The facility will be used to research recycled plastic materials. The 3-year grant will fund research of the properties of polymers in plastics during recycling and manufacturing.

According to Senator Richard Shelby's office, the facility will give students the opportunity to learn more about issues and solutions related to plastics recycling, guided by an industry road mapping exercise and technical advisory board. 

“I am confident that this funding will promote economic development throughout Troy and the surrounding area by training the workforce of the future,” Shelby said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events