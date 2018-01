Huntsville firefighters have extinguished a house fire which has left three without a home.

The fire occurred at a duplex at 11813 South Memorial Parkway. Five Huntsville fire units responded to the fire after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Fire investigators are still looking to determine what exactly caused the fire.

The Red Cross has responded to assist fire victims.