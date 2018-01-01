wx_icon Huntsville 43°

3 arrested for drugs in Morgan County

All three were charged after authorities said they found methamphetamine in the home.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 1:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2018 1:23 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Three people are facing drug charges after being arrested at a home on Apple Grove Road in Somerville Thursday.

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said the county drug task force and the Madison/Morgan County STAC Team searched a home in the 2700 block of Apple Grove Road and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Alan David Tweedie II, 28, was charged with meth and drug paraphernalia possession. His bond was set at $1,300.

Nicholas Brent Drinkard and Cheyanna Rain McKelvey were charged with meth possession and had bonds set at $1,000 each.

