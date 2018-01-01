3 Fayetteville police officers placed on administrative leave

Fayetteville city administrator Scott Collins says three of the city's police officers are currently on administrative leave.

Collins says the city expects to release further details on the investigation into the officers in the coming days.

"It is confirmed that three police officers are on administrative leave," Collins, "They are wrapping up the investigation. Will have more details about it later this week."

Collins would not say why the officers are on leave at this time.

The city has already dealt with an administrative issue this month after its suspended fire chief Danny Travis retired following a reported incident where Collins said he used a racial slur toward a black police officer. Travis had been with the fire department for 36 years.