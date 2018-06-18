250,000 tires found in Tuscumbia warehouse slated for demolition

The city of Tuscumbia was just about to start demolition on some warehouses when they got a surprise.

Scroll for more content...

Workers were starting to take apart one of five warehouses on West Fifth Street in Tuscumbia when they found that the warehouses contained about 250,000 old tires.

Hayword Crawley lives right down the road from one of the warehouses set to be torn down.



"The other day I saw dump trucks going back and forth, and I said to myself 'They had that many tires in that place?'" Crawley said.

The city received a $110,000 community development block grant to tear down the warehouses and some dilapidated homes. Now they have a quarter of a million tires that have to be properly disposed of.

"It was and is a surprise, but in the end we are doing it for the community," Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said.

Underwood said the property owner has to pay for the tires' removal.

"He's hauling about a thousand-plus tires per load and taking them to the landfill, where they will be disposed of from there," Underwood said.

Once the tires are gone, demolition will start on the warehouses and homes along Fifth and Hook streets -- all with the property owners' permission. Crawley said he's glad to see it.

"It's been that way for a long time," he said. "I've lived here for 23 years, and I am glad finally somebody is taking the initiative to do someting about these buildings that need to come down."

Underwood said the tire removal is expected to take about two weeks, and then the city will move forward with the demolition.