2018 tax deadline moved to April 17

With the holidays behind us, a lot of people are turning their attention to taxes. The date to file your taxes are only a few weeks away. The process of filing electronic tax returns starts January 29th.

Filing on paper returns will start mid-February. However, if you want a faster refund, you might want to take the electronic option.

Vivian Parks isn't stressing during tax season. This year the tax deadline is April 17th, two days later than the traditional April 15th cut off.

"I do have some friends who likes to hold on to their money until the very last minute. And drive to the post office the day they have to file which is usually the 15th before midnight and they just make a party out of it," said Vivian Parks.

Other tax payers are also looking forward to filing their taxes and getting refunds.

"To pay off some credit card debt and to pay for my son's summer programs and summer camp," said Lydia Pinkston.

Certified Public Accountant Dustin Schaefer with Anglin Reichman Snellgrove and Armstrong said filers claiming the earned income tax credit will have to wait until mid-February before they receive their refunds.

"The Tax Act of 2015 put in some additional SAFE guards to protect against fraud and identity theft. Those returns won't be processed until later in February," Dustin Schaefer said.

"In the past when I was younger and had younger children and was trying to stretch money, it was a little hard," Parks said.

$500,000 taxpayers who file for the earned income tax credit or the additional child tax credit won't see refunds until February 27th.

"That's for tax payers that earn income, but it's a lower amount so they get an additional money back with what they paid in and that's something people depend on to increase their bottom line," Schaefer said.

Despite the changes, Vivian Parks said she understands filing taxes is just a necessary part of life.

"You have to support the government. I'm happy to do it and I think it's a fair system," Parks said.

Dustin Schaefer also said just because you can start filing taxes on January 29th, you can still wait until April 17th to put the money you owe in the mail, because that's when the actual tax is due.