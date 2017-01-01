2018 Sugar Bowl and Crimson Tide's family values

Alabama and Clemson football players are gearing up for tonight’s 2018 Sugar Bowl.

For the Alabama Crimson Tide, there are two families – the family they are born into and the football family they are in now. There’s a synchronicity between the two that just may be one of the keys to the Tide’s success.



Rashaan Evans and Jalen Hurts are proud of their families. They say they are blessed to have traditional families with both a mom and a dad who are still married.

“I think it is good to have togetherness and I know all aren't blessed to have that... but I am blessed to have both parents in the same house,” Hurts said. “My brother and sister in the same house. It's a blessing. I can't complain about much.”

“I have got to have my mom and dad,” Evans told us. “Those two have seen and experienced every bit of growth I have been through my entire life. the fact that they are there gives me ease of mind. For me, I feel like that is the reason I have been able to play so good. They have been able to not have so many things that cloud my mind.”

Family is important to head coach Nick Saban, too. It’s part of his coaching philosophy. It’s the foundation of his team.

“We try to make our team a family,” Saban explained. “So, if you understand the family concept internally, you have a better chance to do the same thing with your teammates and people you work with day to day.”

Coach Saban says even though his players are young, they show great appreciation for the people of influence in their lives.

Alabama Defensive Coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, from Rainsville, is headed to Tennessee to be head coach. He draws support from his own family to help build a football family for his players.

“These guys here are probably as close to me as my family,” Pruitt said. “So, I’m excited about the opportunity to coach these guys for another game and hopefully one more after this.”

Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll, a father of six, says no matter the background of his players The Tide creates a football family.

“I was raised by two grandparents and a mom,” Daboll said. “Everyone has their own unique situation. The people who are there to love you and support you and care for you - you owe them the world. They help you get to where you want to get to.”