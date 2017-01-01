2018 Sugar Bowl: Million Dollar Band ready to take field

There’s another team besides the Crimson Tide football team getting ready to take the field at the 2018 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Scroll for more content...

The University of Alabama Million Dollar Band is 400 strong. It has members from across the country. But, we always like to focus on the members from North Alabama.

This weekend, in an exclusive All Access visit to the Million Dollar Band practice at the Superdome, we spoke with musicians from Buckhorn, Bob Jones and Sparkman high schools in Madison County. They are all seniors who’ve had incredible college careers rolling with the winning Tide.

Be sure to see these talented performers. Watch WAAY 31's special contributor Erin Dacy along with sports anchor MaryLee Adams. They will host our All Access Alabama: Tide and Tigers special. Watch it tonight at 6:30 live from the Sugar Bowl. It's brought to you by your North Alabama Honda dealers and Window World.

The director of bands at the University of Alabama says fans at the Superdome can expect to see all of their favorite Alabama Band songs played. The halftime show is a “Lost Love” theme with classic hits like Percy Sledge’s 1966 song “When A Man Loves A Woman”. Percy, by the way, was born In Leighton.