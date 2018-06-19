2018 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game tickets on sale to the general public

Tickets for the 2018 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between Auburn and Washington went on sale to the general public on Tuesday.

Slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the 2018 installment of the season opener is expected to be a match up of top 10 teams and will mark the first ever meeting between the two schools.

To purchase tickets in both the lower and upper levels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, click here or for more information, contact the ticket office by email at tickets@auburn.edu or by phone at 855-282-2010.