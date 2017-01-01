2017 Murders In The Tennessee Valley

WAAY 31 did some digging into the murder rates in parts of the Tennessee valley.

There were 22 homicides in Huntsville in 2017 and 21 arrests.

That's an increase from last year with 15 homicides and 14 arrests.

In Decatur, there were nine homicides, two considered justifiable, but arrests were made in six out of the seven others.

In 2016, there was seven homicides in Decatur and arrests were made in each.

In Florence, this year there were two homicides and one arrest, compared to last year with two homicides and two arrests.

In Athens, there were two homicides in both 2016 and 2017. In 2016, there were arrests made in both cases.

In 2017, there was one arrest, and the second case was sent to a grand jury to determine if charges will be filed.

In Madison, there were two homicides in 2017, and one arrest made. The district attorney is reviewing the other case and considering

self defense. In 2016, there was one homicide in Madison, and one arrest.

In Madison County, there were seven homicides in 2017. Arrests were made in four cases, one case was a murder suicide, one person is

awaiting extradition, and one murder is still under investigation.

In 2016, there were five homicides in 2016, and four arrests were made. One of those cases was sent to a grand jury.

We reached out to several other law enforcement murders in the Tennesse Valley, The following information is what those who responded provided :

Lauderdale Co Sheriff office murders/homicides

2016- One Homicide.

2017- Two Homicides.

Rogersville Police Dept murders/homicides

2016- No Homicides.

2017- No Homicides.

Killen Police Dept murders/homicides

2016- No Homicides.

2017- No Homicides.

Tuscumbia Police Dept murders/homicides

2016-One Homicide.

2017-Two Homicides.

Leighton Police Dept murders/homicides

2016-No Homicides

2017-No Homicides

Cherokee Police Dept Murders/homicides

2016-No Homicides

2017-No Homicides

Franklin Co Sheriff Office murders/homicides

2016- Two Homicides.

2017- No Homicides.

We're Still waiting to hear back from several law enforcement agencies. Please check back for updates.