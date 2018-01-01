2,000 New residential properties coming to Madison

Developers plan to build 2,000 new homes in the city of Madison where Clift Family Farm currently sits.

Leland Companies purchased the 500 acres off Highway 72, which stretches from Wall Triana Highway to Balch Road back in December. The group plans to build residential properties and turn the sprawling property into a mixed-use development.

The Clift Farm, which sits directly across from the Target shopping center and Madison Hospital, would also include retail, restaurant and entertainment spaces adding to the ever expanding Highway 72 development.

Following the Toyota-Mazda announcement earlier this month, Madison Mayor Paul Finely told WAAY 31 the city could see significant population growth. Leland Companies spokesman Joey Ceci said they were also looking ahead and saw the opportunity to develop 2,000 residential properties over the next 5-10 years with the addition of 4,000 new jobs coming to the Tennessee Valley.

The developer has not yet announced an official ground breaking, but they have told WAAY 31 phase one of the multi-million dollar project could be completed as early as 2019.