2 women arrested after drug bust at dental office in Guntersville, officials say

Two women have been arrested in Guntersville after being caught with drugs inside a dental office, according to officials with the Marshall County Drug Unit.

46-year-old Joanna Hazelrig and 27-year-old Sara Nicole Brooks were found inside Dr. Robert Haden's dental office after normal hours of operation on the night of Dec. 22.

Hazelrig was a long-time employee of Dr. Haden.

Officials say the women had drugs in plain sight, including heroin, meth, and oxycodone.

They say Hazelrig had been arrested for drugs before, when they were found inside her car.

She is now facing three counts of possessing controlled substances, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and promoting prison contraband.

Because the women were found with drugs inside the dental office, the Alabama Dental Board is now investigating the case.

WAAY 31 reached out to investigators on Friday but haven’t heard back.

WAAY 31 also went by the dental office on Friday, but it appeared to be closed and had a sign on the door that said the doctor wouldn’t be back until Jan. 15.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.