Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 uncles of chained Alabama youth charged with abuse

MGN Online

Two more people have been arrested after an Alabama teenager was found naked and chained in his home.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 10:25 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Two more people have been arrested after an Alabama teenager was found naked and chained in his home.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports two uncles of the 13-year-old youth are charged with one count each of aggravated child abuse.

Records show 38-year-old Douglas Gene Phillips and 29-year-old Matthew Allen Phillips are jailed in Autauga County with bail set at $30,000 each. Neither has a lawyer.

The boy's mother, stepfather and grandmother were previously arrested after officers found the malnourished youth held in chains and padlocks at his home. The grandmother told a judge during a hearing that everything was her fault.

Sheriff Joe Sedinger says the two uncles allegedly aided in abuse.

The boy is in custody of child welfare officials. Two other children were removed from the home.

___ 

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events