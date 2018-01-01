2 shot, 1 fatally in late night Huntsville apartment shooting

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Thursday night, officers responded to a shooting call at the Westlake Apartment complex on Sparkman Drive.

Investigators said two people were shot in a car at the complex. One was pronounced dead.

The other suffered a minor gunshot wound and went to the hospital in a personal car. Officials said he was treated and released.

Huntsville Police haven't said if they have any suspects yet in this case and no arrests have been announced.

More information about the shooting is expected to be released by police Friday.