Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 shot, 1 fatally in late night Huntsville apartment shooting

Huntsville Police said both victims were shot in a car. Huntsville Police said both victims were shot in a car.

Investigators said the second person was treated and released from the hospital.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 2:36 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 2:36 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Scroll for more content...


Thursday night, officers responded to a shooting call at the Westlake Apartment complex on Sparkman Drive.

Investigators said two people were shot in a car at the complex. One was pronounced dead.

The other suffered a minor gunshot wound and went to the hospital in a personal car. Officials said he was treated and released.

Huntsville Police haven't said if they have any suspects yet in this case and no arrests have been announced.

More information about the shooting is expected to be released by police Friday.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events