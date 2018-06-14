Clear

2 people fall from derailed roller coaster in FL

Daytona Beach firefighters working to rescue riders dangling from a roller coaster car

10 people had to be rescued when the Daytona Beach roller coaster jumped the tracks

Two people fell 34 feet to the ground when the roller coaster they were in suddenly derailed. The incident happened at an amusement park on the boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Florida Thursday night.  
Authorities say ten people were on the ride at the time. Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue eight people from the damaged coaster cars. 
Six people were taken to area hospitals. Of those six, the two who fell to the ground were transported as trauma alerts, meaning they had serious injuries. 
The cause of the derialment is under investigation. 

