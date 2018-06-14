2 people fall from derailed roller coaster in FL

Scroll for more content...
Authorities say ten people were on the ride at the time. Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue eight people from the damaged coaster cars.
Six people were taken to area hospitals. Of those six, the two who fell to the ground were transported as trauma alerts, meaning they had serious injuries.
The cause of the derialment is under investigation.
