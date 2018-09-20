$2 million federal grant awarded to Wallace State

Wallace State Community College in Cullman is being awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration to build a Technical Education Center.
The center will create 68 new jobs and cost nearly $7 million in total. It is intended to help workers gain new skillsets and will have a welding program and business incubator.
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the new facility will provide an education needed to compete for jobs in the economy.
"Workforce development and training are of the utmost importance as some workers continue to struggle in communities across the United States,” Ross said.
