Clear

$2 million federal grant awarded to Wallace State

The U.S. Department of Commerce is investing to build a Technical Education Center at Wallace State Community College.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Wallace State Community College in Cullman is being awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration to build a Technical Education Center.

The center will create 68 new jobs and cost nearly $7 million in total. It is intended to help workers gain new skillsets and will have a welding program and business incubator.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the new facility will provide an education needed to compete for jobs in the economy.

"Workforce development and training are of the utmost importance as some workers continue to struggle in communities across the United States,” Ross said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events