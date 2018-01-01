2 killed in Cullman County car crash

A car crash in Cullman County has killed two people.

The wreck happened Saturday night on Alabama Highway 69 about five miles south of Cold Springs.

According to Alabama State Troopers, a 2004 Chevy Impala crossed the center line and hit a 2005 GMC Yukon.

The head-on crash killed Kevin William Crotty of Hanceville. The 22-year-old was driving the Impala. Troopers tell WAAY 31 Crotty was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Yukon also died at the scene. That driver has not yet been identified because the vehicle caught fire and burned.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing their investigation.