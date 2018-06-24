Clear

2 injured in Huntsville convenience store shooting

A shooting at a convenience store Sunday afternoon has sent two people to the hospital.

Posted: Jun. 24, 2018 4:41 PM
Updated: Jun. 24, 2018 4:41 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Huntsville convenience store. 

Scroll for more content...

The shooting happened at the Victory Handy Foodmart at North Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road. 

Huntsville Police tells WAAY 31 two people are hurt and suffered non life threatening injuries.

WAAY 31 is working to get more information on this developing story, we will update you as soon as we have more. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events