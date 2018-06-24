2 injured in Huntsville convenience store shooting

Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Huntsville convenience store.

The shooting happened at the Victory Handy Foodmart at North Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road.

Huntsville Police tells WAAY 31 two people are hurt and suffered non life threatening injuries.

WAAY 31 is working to get more information on this developing story, we will update you as soon as we have more.