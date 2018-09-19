LCSO: woman fatally stabs mother, sister

Two women are dead following a fatal stabbing in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing that happened in the West Schoolhouse Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect was stabbing herself in the head with a knife. She was rushed to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

According to Sheriff Mike Blakely, the victims were the sister and the mother of the suspect. They were both pronounced dead at the scene and Blakely said they had multiple stab wounds.

At this point in time, a motive for the stabbing is not known.

