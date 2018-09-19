Clear
BREAKING NEWS: LCSO: woman fatally stabs mother, sister Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

LCSO: woman fatally stabs mother, sister

According to Sheriff Mike Blakely, when deputies arrived, the suspect was stabbing herself in the head and neck. She was rushed to Huntsville Hospital. According to Sheriff Mike Blakely, when deputies arrived, the suspect was stabbing herself in the head and neck. She was rushed to Huntsville Hospital.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was stabbing herself when deputies arrived on scene.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 2:37 AM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 3:45 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Two women are dead following a fatal stabbing in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing that happened in the West Schoolhouse Road. 

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect was stabbing herself in the head with a knife. She was rushed to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

According to Sheriff Mike Blakely, the victims were the sister and the mother of the suspect. They were both pronounced dead at the scene and Blakely said they had multiple stab wounds.

At this point in time, a motive for the stabbing is not known. 

WAAY 31 has a crew on the way to the scene. We'll update this web story with the latest information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events