2 arrested after home invasion in Jackson Co.

Investigators arrested two men for a home invasion where they tied up and robbed a teenager.

Joseph Tyler Warren faces a long list of charges as does a 17-year-old who’s name and picture aren’t being released because he’s under age.

“Everybody says that Ethan could’ve died, and that is possible," Brandon Henley said.

Henley lives next door to 16-year-old Ethan Rorex.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Tyler Warren and a 17-year-old tied up Rorex with zip-ties and pistol-whipped him in the head during a home invasion last month.

Another teen was in the house but wasn’t attacked.

Henley told WAAY 31 Rorex is more than a neighbor--he called him a friend and cousin.

“I was with him for two whole days just a couple days ago," Henley said.

But Rorex isn’t the only one involved in the incident that Henley knows.

He also knew the friend who was in the home with Rorex at the time of the incident and says he finds it strange that the friend wasn’t attacked too.

“I thought it was fishy. I’ve always thought it was fishy—from the night that it happened. Because the night that it happened, I woke up and saw it on social media. It was like 4:00 in the morning, and I texted that boy—Ethan’s friend—and he was just being kind of shady," he said.

Henley also knows Warren.

“He ain’t never really showed any aggression towards me, or really towards anybody," Henley said. "Kind of a shocker to me that he did that, honestly.”

Henley’s just glad to hear the men accused of attacking his friend are behind bars.

“I think it will be closure for Ethan and his mom, and for a lot of people in the Skyline community.”

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tell WAAY 31 they are still tracking down the third suspect they believe to have been involved in the incident, but they haven’t released his name.