2 arrested after Tennessee agents seize massive amount of 'Molly'

Tennessee agents say they have seized pounds of a drug commonly known as "Molly" during an investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it has seized approximately five pounds of MDA after receiving word of a cross-country delivery of the substance was heading to a home in Murfreesboro.

State agents worked with Rutherford County and Murfreesboro law enforcement Monday to seize the drugs and arrest two in the process. Kyle Dallas Bowen, 23, and Trey Nicholas Jones, 36, are now facing multiple drug charges and were booked in the Rutherford County Jail on a $100,000 bond each.

TBI Drug Investigation Division assistant director T.J. Jordan says this was an "unusually large amount of this drug that was seized," and it could have led to thousands of doses to be distributed as a result.