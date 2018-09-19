2 Ohio fugitives arrested following standoff with Huntsville Police, U.S. Marshalls

A standoff Tuesday led to the arrests of two people, including a fugitive wanted in Ohio.

On Tuesday afternoon around 5 p.m., U.S. Marshalls attempted to serve an escape warrant on a 22-year-old Cornelius J. Phillips when officials said he barricaded himself in a home on Shady Lane.

Huntsville Police bomb squad along with a K-9 unit and crisis negotiators responded to the scene to try and coax him out.

By about 5:35 p.m., Phillips was taken into custody. He was charged for being a fugitive from justice as well as for obstructing justice.

According to ABC5 in Cleveland, OH, Phillips escaped custody from the Richland County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 4 and “threatened to get into a shootout with police” if he was found.

ABC5 reported that Phillips has a history of “simple battery against a police officer, obstructing official business, theft, drug trafficking and endangering children.” He has also lived in Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio and Georgia.

He reportedly was picked up by a 23-year-old woman in a blue Hyundai Sonata.

When Phillips was taken into custody, Huntsville Police also arrested Dasia Monique Crutcher, 23, and charged her as a fugitive from justice as well. She has a hold placed on her from Richland County, OH.