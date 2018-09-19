Clear
BREAKING NEWS: LCSO: woman fatally stabs mother, sister Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 Ohio fugitives arrested following standoff with Huntsville Police, U.S. Marshalls

Cornelius Phillips (left) and Dasia Crutcher (right) were both detained following the standoff with authorities. Cornelius Phillips (left) and Dasia Crutcher (right) were both detained following the standoff with authorities.

Cornelius Phillips escaped from the Richland County Jail and fled south with Dasia Crutcher, according to our ABC affiliate in Cleveland.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 5:43 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A standoff Tuesday led to the arrests of two people, including a fugitive wanted in Ohio.

On Tuesday afternoon around 5 p.m., U.S. Marshalls attempted to serve an escape warrant on a 22-year-old Cornelius J. Phillips when officials said he barricaded himself in a home on Shady Lane.

Huntsville Police bomb squad along with a K-9 unit and crisis negotiators responded to the scene to try and coax him out.

By about 5:35 p.m., Phillips was taken into custody. He was charged for being a fugitive from justice as well as for obstructing justice.

According to ABC5 in Cleveland, OH, Phillips escaped custody from the Richland County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 4 and “threatened to get into a shootout with police” if he was found.

ABC5 reported that Phillips has a history of “simple battery against a police officer, obstructing official business, theft, drug trafficking and endangering children.” He has also lived in Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio and Georgia.

He reportedly was picked up by a 23-year-old woman in a blue Hyundai Sonata.

When Phillips was taken into custody, Huntsville Police also arrested Dasia Monique Crutcher, 23, and charged her as a fugitive from justice as well. She has a hold placed on her from Richland County, OH.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events