18-year-old charged with DUI after hitting a Madison Police cruiser

An 18-year-old was arrested late Monday night after Huntsville Police said she struck a Madison Police car with her vehicle.

Investigators said the officer was in the left turn lane preparing to go south on County Line Road from Highway 72 when the teen rear ended him.

The teen then reportedly tried to drive around the officer, but he blocked her with his vehicle.

After she was put in custody, officers told WAAY 31 they found marijuana in her vehicle.

The teen will be charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.