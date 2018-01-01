wx_icon Huntsville 25°

wx_icon Florence 23°

wx_icon Fayetteville 21°

wx_icon Decatur 24°

wx_icon Scottsboro 30°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

18-year-old charged with DUI after hitting a Madison Police cruiser

Huntsville Police worked the scene at County Line Road and Highway 72. Huntsville Police worked the scene at County Line Road and Highway 72.

Police said the teenager was under the influence of both alcohol and a controlled substance.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 6:21 AM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 6:21 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An 18-year-old was arrested late Monday night after Huntsville Police said she struck a Madison Police car with her vehicle.

Scroll for more content...


Investigators said the officer was in the left turn lane preparing to go south on County Line Road from Highway 72 when the teen rear ended him.

The teen then reportedly tried to drive around the officer, but he blocked her with his vehicle.

After she was put in custody, officers told WAAY 31 they found marijuana in her vehicle.

The teen will be charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events