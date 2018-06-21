18-wheeler wreck blocks I-65 in Cullman County

An 18-wheeler lost its load in a wreck that shut down Interstate 65 in Cullman County Thursday morning.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 301 mile marker in Cullman County sometime around 9 a.m. An 18-wheeler that was hauling recycled metal collided with an overpass, according to Alabama State Troopers.

No one was injured in the wreck.

Traffic was being diverted around the wreck at exit 291 in Hanceville, troopers said. The bridge to the rest area was closed down.

Traffic Advisory: Cullman County I65 N at the 301 MM. State Troopers and ALDOT are attempting to clear a commercial vehicle crash involving recycled metal. The interstate is closed along with the overpass. Traffic is being diverted at exit 291. There are no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/cs2oKWZ71R — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) June 21, 2018

An Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman said northbound lanes will remain closed while workers clear debris and inspect the damage to the overpass.

The recommended detour from ALDOT is exit 291 to Alabama 91 northbound to U.S. 31 northbound in Hanceville, to U.S. 278 westbound in Cullman, to I-65 northbound at Exit 308.