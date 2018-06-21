Clear

18-wheeler wreck blocks I-65 in Cullman County

The wreck left recycled metal on the interstate Thursday morning.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 11:25 AM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 12:08 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

An 18-wheeler lost its load in a wreck that shut down Interstate 65 in Cullman County Thursday morning.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 301 mile marker in Cullman County sometime around 9 a.m. An 18-wheeler that was hauling recycled metal collided with an overpass, according to Alabama State Troopers.

No one was injured in the wreck.

Traffic was being diverted around the wreck at exit 291 in Hanceville, troopers said. The bridge to the rest area was closed down.

An Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman said northbound lanes will remain closed while workers clear debris and inspect the damage to the overpass.

The recommended detour from ALDOT is exit 291 to Alabama 91 northbound to U.S. 31 northbound in Hanceville, to U.S. 278 westbound in Cullman, to I-65 northbound at Exit 308.

