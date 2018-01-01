17 people displaced, 1 injured in Huntsville apartment fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue confirmed to WAAY 31 that 16 units were destroyed in a fire at Brixworth at Bridge Street Apartments early Saturday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 2am, and say 17 people were displaced and one person was injured and taken to UAB for burns.

Huntsville Fire says the fire doesn't look suspicious, but say Huntsville police did get a call about a domesic disturbance at the apartment complex right before the fire began.

One neighbor told WAAY 31 she saw the blaze and said it was terrifying to watch.

The investigation is still ongoing.