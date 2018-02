Jackson County authorities are looking for three people who broke into a home overnight and assaulted a teenager.

The incident happened just after midnight at a home on County Road 138, Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said. The only people in the home at the time were two juveniles, he said.

The armed men assaulted a 16-year-old boy who was taken to a hospital, Phillips said. His condition wasn't known.

No arrests have been made in the case.