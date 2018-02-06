$1.4M in road paving projects approved for Decatur

The Decatur City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve over $1.4 million in road paving projects.

18 different roads are slated to be repaved.

The city told WAAY 31 the projects will be paid for through already existing revenue streams and all the projects will be completed by the end of the fiscal year, which is on September 30th.

One driver WAAY 31 talked to said the bad roads in Decatur completly change how she drives.

"We avoid roads we know are in need of repair, if we can," said Andrea Robertson.

Robertson said avoiding these bad roads means picking different routes to get places.

"Very frustrating. We have places to go and we have to be on time and adjusting just makes it more hectic," said Robertson.

The Decatur City Engineer told WAAY 31 the 18 roads that will be repaved are the worst of the worst, but he admits there are plenty more needing attention.

Right now, they're in the process of creating a grading system, to make a list, which will be used in the years to come.

"Looking forward in the future we can look at those number of streets versus the budget, so we can plan more than one year at a time, hopefully. Maybe we can plan a couple of years ahead and know about how many we'll do and what kind of funding we'll need," said Decatur City Engineer Carl Prewitt.

Robertson likes that idea.

"That's really reassuring to know that they want to help take care of it. Despite all the headache in between, we'll end up with nice roads in the long run," said Robertson.

The City of Decatur told WAAY 31 they still need to wait for the weather to turn warm to start the paving projects.

They anticipate by middle to late March all of the paving will be in full swing.

This is the full list of roads that will be repaved either fully or partially.

Central Parkway

Austinville Rd SW

Old Creek Trail

Carridale St. SW

Somerville Rd SE

Mudtavern Road

Davis Street NW

13th St SE

11th St SE

14th Av SW

Monroe Dr NW

3rd St NW

Beltline Service Rd

Valley Forge Road SW

Locust St.

14th Av SE

Beech Street