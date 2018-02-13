14 worms pulled from Oregon woman's eye

GRANTS PASS, Ore.-- 28-year-old Abby Beckley affectionately calls herself worm girl.

This comes after an incident in summer of 2016, when she discovered worms were in her left eye.

Beckley says while her eyes are fine now, at the time she was in a panic, since there's little documentation of people having worms in their eyes.

In fact, the CDC says she's the first person worldwide to have cattle flies infect her eyes.

A year and a half later... Abby Beckley says, "I didn't lose any vision, nothing happened, it feels fine."

Beckley is sharing her story so more people become aware that this can happen.

Abby Beckley says, "Because it is so broad, and amounted to the fact that I live in Southern Oregon, if this happens to someone else, I want them to Google this and find stories and see that this girl lived through it and is ok and I'll be ok too."