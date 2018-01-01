$13 million data center coming to Huntsville

A $13 million data center will be built in Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...

DC BLOX is planning to build a data center that will be capable of delivering 10 megawatts of power from Huntsville Utilities.

The company provides infrastructure for manufacturing, defense-related contractors, education and healthcare businesses.

The new data center will cover five acres located near Redstone Arsenal and the Marshall Space Flight Center.

Phase one of the facility is expected to be online by mid-2018.

The company aims at connecting its data centers with high speed, high capacity optical networks.

Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX says, "Huntsville, Alabama represents a perfect location for our next data center and aligns will with our strategy of delivering highly available data center and network services to Edge markets."

Currently DC BLOX is also located in Atlanta, Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee.



The company also plans to build three more data centers throughout the southeast by the end of 2018.