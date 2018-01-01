11 arrested in two separate Boaz busts

Two drug busts early Monday morning in the Boaz area resulted in nearly a dozen arrests on drug-related charges, Marshall County authorities said.

Authorities served a search warrant at a home on Niles Road in Boaz Monday morning and said they found cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and three pistols. One of the pistols was stolen, police said.

Two men in the home -- Jeremy Noel Hunter, 35, and Jarred Martinez Hunter, 26 -- were both arrested. Jeremy Hunter was charged with drug trafficking, unlawful pistol possession and drug possession. Jarred Hunter was charged with drug possession and receiving stolen property.

Both men were held without bond. A third person in the home, Bailee Elizabeth Bell, 22, was charged with drug paraphernalia possession and was released on $1,000 bond.

The other raid happened on McVille Road in Boaz, where agents said they found various types of drug paraphernalia in the home. Eight people in the home were charged with drug paraphernalia possession.

Marshall County Drug Task Force agents, Albertville police, Boaz police and FBI agents executed the search warrants.

Authorities said the search warrants were based off investigations that began after receiving tips about drug activity at both locations.

