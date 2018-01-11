10,000 additional jobs expected because of Toyota-Mazda decision

There is a job multiplier associated with the Toyota-Mazda plant coming to Huntsville.

That is basically a economic formula to see what other job growth will come to an area because of a big project like this.

The projected multiplier for this plant is 2.5. That means for every job at the plant, which is expected to be 4,000, there will be 2.5 other jobs created.

Think grocery store employees, nurses, small business employees, and even construction jobs. That makes the total number of jobs coming to our area right around 14,000, including the ones for the plant.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is running for Governor in Alabama in 2018.

It would easy for him to take the majority of the credit for getting the plant here and for the extra jobs, but he shied away from doing that Wednesday.

"This is quite frankly a win for everybody. The governor called me after she had talked to James Lentz, the president of Toyota USA and called me and said 'congratulations, the project is coming to Huntsville.' I talked to the governor and we both talked about it. It was a team effort," said Battle.

There are still a couple loose ends to wrap up for the Huntsville City Council with the project.

Mayor Battle wouldn't disclose what sort of tax incentives they're giving to Toyota-Mazda, because he didn't want city council members to see the media reporting on it before they see and vote on them Thursday night.